GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – When it comes to summer fun, North Carolina ranks right up there and is a jack of all trades, it seems.

According to the most recent details released by WalletHub, North Carolina is ranked No. 15 as the most fun state in the United States. That ranking was determined by compiling metrics in 26 different categories, from movie costs, parks and more.

Our state’s overall score was 41.14. That compares to California, which was No. 1 (63.6), Florida (61.26) and Nevada (59.84). This is how our state broke down in several key categories:

8th – Restaurants per Capita

15th – Movie Theaters per Capita

10th – Golf Courses & Country Clubs per Capita

17th – Amusement Parks per Capita

25th – Performing-Arts Theaters per Capita

9th – Fitness Centers per Capita

To see how other states are stacking up, click here.