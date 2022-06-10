GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Ever wonder how North Carolina stacks up against other states’ economies?

Wallethub has released a recent study that compares the economies of all the states. It’s 2022’s Best & Worst State Economies list used vital economic performance indicators and strengths to compare numbers. While COVID-19 has definitely changed the economy in recent years, some states are able to persevere.

Here are the stats concerning North Carolina:

It has the 7th best state economy in economic performance

It is 8th in Change in GDP, 19th in Startup Activity, 10th in % of Jobs in High-Tech Industries, 23rd in Change in Nonfarm Payrolls, 28th in Government Surplus/Deficit per Capita and 21st in Unemployment Rate.

