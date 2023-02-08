GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — According to a new report from WalletHub, Raleigh is the second-best state capital for safety and more in the United States.

Factors like crime rate, affordability, quality of education, quality of health and quality of life were all taken into consideration to reach that conclusion.

Raleigh ranked fifth for the highest percentage of adults with bachelor’s degrees and fourth lowest premature death rate. It also ranked fifth for the lowest crime rate.

The median household income of Raleigh is approximately $75,048 which is 2.3 times higher than Hartford, Connecticut, which has the lowest at $33,078.

