NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wanna scare this Halloween?

From our viewing area to across the region, Queen City News has compiled some of the most popular haunted trails and ghost tours in North Carolina.

Viewing Area

Monroe’s 13th Acre The 13th Acre, located at 3718 Plyler Mill Road, is a haunted attraction just outside Charlotte. Their website reads: “In Monroe, NC, an eerily silent haunted trail captures the attention of many. Unknown creatures create chaos and mayhem in the area at night, but no one ever dares to enter it to know the truth. Are you brave enough to find out what lies in there?”

Hickory Grove Haunted Trail The Haunted Trail, located at 4064 Mountain View Street, is one of the original and oldest attractions in the area. Their website reads: If you’re ready for a heart-pounding stroll on a brisk autumn night. If you have a passion for Horror or are curious about the unknown or unseen. We dare you to enter our woods!

Charlotte’s Beyond The Grave The Ghost Tour, located in Uptown, is a walking tour guided by a lantern light and stories of local history. Their website reads: Explore the sites where some of Uptown’s departed inhabitants are said to still linger. See some of Charlotte’s famous and sometimes infamous landmarks, and learn how the ghostly past has shaped the city of Charlotte today.



Around the State

OBX Ghost Tours The tours in the Outer Banks take tourists through downtown Manteo while showing them what makes the area one of the most haunted beaches in America. Greensboro Woods of Terror The thrill park, dubbed “Greensboro’s scariest haunted thrill park,” features over 16 terrifying hatred attractions. Winston Salem’s West Endings Tour The stroll through the historic West End district takes those who dare through the old Victorian streets guided by the eerie glow of candlelight and features stories of love, money, and a few unfortunate endings. Durham’s Xtreme Haunt Tired of the “same old jump scares?” Durham’s attraction abides to live up to its name, with six terrifying attractions that are said to put you right in the middle of the action.

Know of another spooky tour? Email digital@qcnews.com to be added to our list!