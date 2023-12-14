RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Your face can now be your ticket into a Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium. The move is the latest way entertainment and sports venues are leveraging technology.

The technology isn’t completely new. Social media sites and even smartphones use facial recognition to identify who may be in your photos. It’s used as an alternative to passwords on smartphones and by TSA at select airports.

The Express Entry program at Bank of America Stadium is powered by Verizon’s software, ‘Wicket’.

So how does it work?

The program is free and requires ticket holders to opt in. Fans can register for Express Entry by clicking here or they can scan a QR code available near the gates. You will be required to sign into your Ticketmaster account and take a selfie to associate your face with the account.

Participants must be 18 years or older. Fans can opt out of the program at any time.

For Phase 1 of the program, only club season ticket members will be eligible. It will be up and running for the Panthers game versus Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 17.

The eventual goal is to expand to all season ticket holders. Express Entry will be located at the North Silver Club and South Silver Club entrances.

Is it safe? According to Wicket, all data is encrypted and protected in a secure location. They say no photos are stored in entry devices. The Panthers say data may be available to service providers who help us operate, maintain, and secure the programs, and that data is not sold.

Major League Baseball introduced a similar program earlier this year. The technology is in use in several parks That program, Go-Ahead Entry, also offers to get fans through the gates more quickly by doing away with paper or electronic ticketing.