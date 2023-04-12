CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Charlotte parents are on the run after allegedly physically abusing their four-month-old child, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Mildred Chestnut, 23, and Brandon Augustine, 24, both face charges including felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury. Both parents have been missing since late March.

Records show that CMPD was notified by Atrium Health around March 20 regarding a four-month-old baby boy who was suffering from injuries from an apparent minor vehicle crash, according to the parents. The injuries were determined to not be consistent with a crash.

Detectives soon discovered that both parents had fled the medical center and vanished, which is when warrants were then issued for their arrests.

The baby boy suffered life-threatening and life-altering injuries, CMPD said.

Both parents are believed to be out of state and a vehicle belonging to them was located — abandoned and hidden in Austell, Georgia the day after the incident.

“It’s time to do right by your child, for one. I think that any parent. I know that those parents have to be having second thoughts about running, about not coming and seeing that child. We’re all human, so we’re just asking them to come do the right thing, turn themselves in. Let’s figure this thing out,” Maj. Luke Sell with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Family members told CMPD that they had not heard from either of them after March 18.

CMPD said that the child is “in a safe place,” but wouldn’t say where. Both parents could face more charges as the investigation continues.