Wanted: Suspect ID’d in Kings Mountain double homicide

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gaston County Police have identified and are searching for a suspect in a double homicide that took place in Kings Mountain on Thursday night.

Warrants have been obtained for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder on Michael Shane Barnes, 19, from Taylorsville, N.C.

Barnes is 5-foot-8, a white male, has sandy hair and blue eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

He is charged with murdering Robert Gibby, 22, and Adam Wood, 19 in a shooting near Lowery Road and Lewis Farm Road. Another victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It is still unclear what the motive was for the shooting.

The public is cautioned not to interact with Barnes and to contact 911 if he is spotted.

The Gaston County Police ask anyone with information about the investigation to contact Gaston County Police Detective J. Brienza at 704-866-3320.

Information can also be provided through Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000. A monetary reward is available for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Barnes.