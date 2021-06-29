WARNING: Venomous spitting cobra on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are warning residents of a neighborhood in the northwest part of the city that there’s a highly venomous snake on the loose there.

Police sent a release around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday warning that a zebra cobra, which is known to spit venom, was spotted on the porch of a home in the 7000-block of Sandringham Drive around 5:10 p.m. Monday.

An animal control officer responded to the home after receiving a report regarding the snake, but the cobra was not found.

According to authorities, the zebra cobra belongs to a resident of the neighborhood.

Police said Tuesday morning that the cobra remains on the loose and could spit and bite if cornered.

Officials did not say if owning the venomous snake is legal or not.

North Carolina state law G.S. 14-417 states that:

“It shall be unlawful for any person to own, possess, use, transport, or traffic in any venomous reptile that is not housed in a sturdy and secure enclosure. Enclosures shall be designed to be escape-proof, bite-proof, and have an operable lock.”

Police did not say if the owner of the snake will face any charges related to owning the snake or having it escape.

If anyone spots the zebra cobra they are asked to stay away from the snake and call 911 immediately.