Warrant: Wake Forest man caught stealing $23K in jewelry after dropping wallet outside store

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake Forest man wanted in Florida for pretending to be a rapper and stealing more than $20,000 in jewelry is in custody in Wake County, a warrant and arrest records show.

According to a Florida arrest warrant, Omari Fujah Williams, 22, of Wake Forest, went to Emmanuel’s Jewelry, located in Lauderhill, Florida, on May 10 and told an employee there that he was “a rapper and requested to see the most expensive jewelry that the store had. Williams claimed he had 30-40 thousand dollars to spend.”

The employee handed over a two-toned Rolex watch worth $15,500 and then gave Williams a “14 K Cuban Link Gold Bracelet” worth $8,000, the warrant states. While wearing the watch and bracelet, Williams then requested to try on a $30,000 14K gold necklace.

According to the warrant, the employee told Williams that she would need him to give back the watch and bracelet before trying on the necklace due to store policy. When the employee tried to take off the bracelet, “Williams snatched his hand from [the employee’s] grasp while still wearing the bracelet and watch.”

Williams then ran out of the store, pushing customers out of his way. “As Williams ran through the mall towards the exit doors, security heard the commotion inside the jewelry store and attempted to detain Williams,” the warrant states.

While running out of the mall, Williams “dropped several personal items” including “his red MCM wallet which contained two North Carolina State Identifications and Driver’s License. An Apple watch and a white metal necklace with clear stones.”

The pictures on the IDs matched the suspect seen on surveillance video from the store and the mall, according to the warrant.

An investigator in Florida reviewed surveillance footage from the store on May 16 and searched Williams’ name online and found pictures of him that matched the North Carolina IDs recovered at the scene.

The employee picked Williams out of a photo lineup on May 21 and made a sworn statement that Williams was the one who stole the jewelry, according to the warrant.

Police in Florida searched a criminal database and learned that Williams had been arrested on May 17 in Wake County in regards to a robbery. He was then, and still is, in custody in the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams is facing charges of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, common law robbery, and an extradition/fugitive other state charge.

He is being held without bond and faces charges in both North Carolina and Florida.