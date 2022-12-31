BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad marching band just got a big honor!

The Cummings High School band left early Wednesday morning and performed at halftime of Saturday’s Sugar Bowl.

Community members and families came out to send them off in style. Cummings High School was the only North Carolina band invited to perform at the bowl, and the community helped raise over $90,000 for the band’s big trip!

A representative for Alamance-Burlington Schools says the band arrived in Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon and practiced with the other bands, preparing for the Sugar Bowl Parade.

The performance was seen live on ESPN.