WATCH: Dashcam video shows CMPD officer witness vehicle flip over on I-77; render aid

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is sharing his dashcam video with the public in the hopes it makes drivers think twice before speeding during icy conditions.

CMPD Officer Matt Lutley told Queen City News that around 6:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, as he was heading home from work, while off-duty, he observed a vehicle slide and flip off the road.

The single-vehicle accident happened along I-77 southbound before Exit 10B.

“The driver only needed help getting his heavy driver-side door off his leg so he could jump out. Other than that, he was fine, thankfully,” CMPD Officer Lutley said.

Officer Lutley said following the crash, multiple vehicles almost crashed into them while on the side of the interstate. He said people need to slow down when there’s ice on the road.

“Drivers were going 85 MPH at least while at the same time sliding…unphased it seems,” he said.

Officer Lutley stressed that anyone who has to be out of their vehicle on the highway to take advantage of the guard rails and stand on the safer side, to avoid secondary collisions.

Thankfully, no one was injured in this crash, CMPD Officer Lutley said.