WATCH LIVE: Emergency crews searching for missing person on Lake Norman in Cornelius

Emergency crews searching for missing person on Lake Norman in Cornelius

North Carolina
CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency crews are actively searching for a missing person on Lake Norman Friday night, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

HFD said they are assisting Cornelius, East Lincoln, Denver, and Charlotte Fire Departments with the search for a missing person on Lake Norman, in the area of Staghorn Court in Cornelius.

Cornelius Fire is command, adding Sherills Ford Fire & Rescue to the call.

“Please avoid the area and yield to any responding agencies,” Huntersville Fire tweeted.

