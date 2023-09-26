MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was fully engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, which caused delays for passengers.

Shortly after 5:15 a.m., RDU sent a message out on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Traveling to the airport this morning? Expect heavy traffic accessing the terminals and parking garage on John Brantley Boulevard due to a vehicle fire earlier this morning. Lanes are open but traffic is moving slowly.”

Kyle Dorsay took a video of the fully engulfed vehicle on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the video, the car is actively burning.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene saw the torched car on the tow truck as police were clearing the scene.

(Deana Harley/CBS 17)

It is unknown what caused the fire or if anyone is injured. CBS 17 has reached out for more information.