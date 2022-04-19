WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem Fire Department is reminding people to be careful about how they handle cooking fires.

Sharing a video on their Twitter, they emphasize how important it is to never put water on a cooking oil fire. The video shows someone fanning and then dousing an oil fire with water, resulting in a huge blast of flames.

This reminder for cooks, both home cooks and professionals, is an important one. If you’re heating up cooking oil and it catches on fire, turn the stove burner off and put a lid on the pot.

Small oil fires can be put out with salt or baking soda, or they can also be extinguished with Class B dry chemical fire extinguishers.

Never put water on a grease fire.