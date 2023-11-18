LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Robeson County sheriff’s deputy is heading home after being shot by a murder suspect nearly two weeks ago.

On Friday evening, Deputy Jonathan Walters was given a hero’s welcome by his fellow law enforcement after getting released from the hospital.

In social media post from Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, he wrote, “Another Robeson County hero returns home” with a video showing numerous law enforcement vehicles lined up along the street with their lights on.

On Nov. 7, Walters and another deputy, Kaelin Locklear, were shot multiple times while serving warrants to a murder suspect out on a pretrial release, the sheriff’s office said.

The murder suspect, identified as Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., ran away from the deputies and eventually opened fire, hitting both of them and backing over Deputy Walters with a patrol car. During a press conference the same day, Sheriff Wilkins said Locklear had a criminal history and should not have been on pretrial release.

Deputy Locklear received a similar homecoming last week from law enforcement.