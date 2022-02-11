WATCH: Wild video shows apparent road rage chase along busy highway in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A scary case of apparent road rage caused a black sedan to swerve off the road into a median Wednesday morning.

Witnesses say it happened around 6:30 a.m. along Interstate 73 in Guilford County.

In the full video, you can see a white work van erratically chasing a black sedan weaving in and out of traffic on the southbound lanes.

Pete Denny witnessed the road rage unfold from start to finish. He said it lasted nearly 10 minutes and captured it all on camera.

“They have been going at it 6 or 8 minutes before I even started recording, and matter of fact, the guy even tried to cut me off two or three times, and I didn’t want to confront it. So I backed off, and then that’s when the black car got involved. It was like a boxing match,” said Denny.

In the video, a white van is seen going full speed, chasing down a black car using multiple lanes to catch up, nearly causing several accidents.

The video shows the van using off-ramp exits to get around other vehicles, to get closer to the car. At one point, the van got directly behind the car before the driver slammed on the breaks.

Denny said the driver of the black car threw a cup full of liquid at the van before veering off the road into a median.

Shortly after, a North Carolina Trooper pulled over the work van near the Cornerstone Drive exit in Guilford County.

Denny said he first captured the video to send to his brother, who works with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Denny said he’s thankful no one was hurt.

“Very fortunate that neither one of them wrecked or hurt anyone seriously,” said Denny.