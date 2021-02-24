Wayne County woman wins $139,140 Cash 5 jackpot with Online Play ticket

RALEIGH – Mary Bellamy of Dudley bought an Online Play ticket for Saturday’s Cash 5 jackpot and won the $139,140 jackpot.

Bellamy claimed her prize Tuesday and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $98,442.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Wednesday’s jackpot is $176,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

