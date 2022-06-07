RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson is at it again – using a speech at a church to make incendiary remarks.

This time Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, in remarks at a church in Charlotte targeted a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs, WRAL-TV in Raleigh has reported.

North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson)

Robinson, who rose to public prominence when his comments in 2018 about guns to the Greensboro City Council became a social media phenomenon, has made a habit of comments in churches against gays and abortion while also reinforcing guns from his perspective as a Christian man.

Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House, a large church with various campuses in Charlotte, Robinson said Christians are “called to be led by men” and urged men to “put on the whole armor of God,” WRAL reported.

The position is largely based on the theological perspective derived from Paul’s epistles to the church of Corinth and in his first letter to Timothy in the New Testament. Paul wrote that “women should remain silent in the churches” and that “I do not permit a woman to teach or to assume authority over a man.”

Robinson offered his interpretation, WRAL reported: “We are called to be led by men,” he said. “God sent women out … when they had to do their thing, but when it was time to face down Goliath, [He] sent David. Not Davita, David.” He also said that when God sent Moses to lead the Israelites out of Egypt that he called “not Momma Moses. Daddy Moses.”

He said that God “knew what he was doing when he made men big and hairy and ugly. It’s because you’re supposed to scare away predators, whether they are in the woods or standing in front of your elementary school.”

WRAL said it reached out to the husband-wife ministers who lead Freedom House – the church’s website lists Troy Maxwell and Penny Maxwell as senior pastors – but received no response. Neither did Robinson’s offices respond to queries.

Robinson, who many believe will run for governor in 2024, also is touting his autobiography, “We are the Majority: The Life and Passions of a Patriot,” which is being presold in advance of release later this year by Freedom House, which WRAL described as a new conservative publisher.

Just two weeks before that appearance in Charlotte, Robinson had made news for speaking at the National Rifle Association’s convention just a few days after 19 school children were shot dead by a teenager with an assault rifle. That all happened a few days after his speech at a church in Middlesex about why he owns AR-15 assault rifles – to use against the government.