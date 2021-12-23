‘We have the watch’: Officials react to death of Officer Mia Goodwin in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina officials reacted with sorrow Wednesday to the tragic death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin who was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer on I-85 in northeast Charlotte.
“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin,” CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said. “Officer Goodwin proudly served the University City Division. I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Goodwin and the CMPD family. Rest easy hero, we have watch from here.”
Officer Goodwin had reportedly just returned from maternity leave when she was killed in the crash around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Goodwin leaves behind a husband, Charlotte Firefighter Brenton Goodwin, and three children.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper honored the officer’s life in a statement Wednesday morning.
“Our hearts are with family, friends and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department on the loss of Officer Mia Goodwin who was killed on duty during a traffic collision,” Gov. Cooper said. “I have talked with Chief Jennings to offer support and sympathy. Grateful for officers who take risks every day to keep us safe.”
State Senator Jeff Jackson said Officer Goodwin’s death was an “immense” loss to the community.
“She died while serving us. An absolute tragedy,” Jackson said. “We honor her memory.”
Representative Alma Adams said she was praying for the officer’s family, coworkers and the community.
Senator Thom Tillis called Goodwin’s loss a tragic loss for the Charlotte community.
Law enforcement and first-responders from across the region also expressed their condolences to Officer Goodwin and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police community: