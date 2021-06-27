‘We just miss her’, sister says as family, community search for missing Sampson County woman

ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Family, friends, and community members continue to search for Kiara Wiggins, a missing woman in Sampson County.

The large group met outside the Food Lion in Roseboro Saturday morning, and then started the search at a junkyard on Dowdy Road.

Wiggins’ cousin Terrell Butler said the family’s been searching since Monday.

“No answers at all, and that’s all we want to find is answers,” Butler said. “We want to find answers, and we want to find her.”

The group combed through bushes and peeked through junked car windows.

“Our goals for today is to look around for shadow graves, cut brush, and in the trunk of the cars that’s out there,” Butler said.

Wiggins, 39, hasn’t been seen for more than two weeks. Her sister Judy Murray said Wiggins is quiet, humble, and hardworking.

“It’s very difficult, I cannot sleep,” Murray said. “It’s just painful, it hurts. I miss my sister dearly.”

Both community members and family friends came to join in the search.

The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office told CBS 17 Wiggins’ husband Carl Wiggins is not cooperating with law enforcement’s investigation into the disappearance.

Carl Wiggins was arrested earlier this week after leading police on a multi-county car chase.

The office said it continues to investigate the disappearance.

“We just miss her, we need her home,” Murray said.