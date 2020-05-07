Wear, Wait, Wash to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Wear. Wait. Wash. As North Carolina moves to ease some COVID-19 restrictions at the end of this week, the NC Department of Health and Human Services is asking people to remember these three things to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve.

If you leave home, practice your Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash

Wear a cloth face covering if you will be with other people.

a cloth face covering if you will be with other people. Wait 6 feet apart. Avoid close contact.

6 feet apart. Avoid close contact. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.

These actions can protect our families and neighbors as the state takes a cautious step forward while the virus is still circulating.

On Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order No. 138 to modify North Carolina’s Stay At Home order and transition to Phase 1 of slowly easing certain COVID-19 restrictions effective 5 p.m. Friday.



The order allows people to leave their homes for commercial activity at any business that is open and removes the distinction between essential and non-essential businesses.

Retail businesses can open at 50 percent capacity and will be required to direct customers to stand 6 feet apart, perform frequent cleanings, provide hand sanitizer when available, screen workers for symptoms and more.



North Carolinians who are sick or at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 should continue to remain at home as much as possible.



Businesses, organizations and individuals are asked to post materials and social media in English and Spanish encouraging people to remember their 3 Ws: Wear, Wait, Wash.



An FAQ about how to safely wear cloth face coverings is also available.



For the latest information on COVID-19, visit nc.gov/covid19.