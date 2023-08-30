NORTH CAROLINA – The Powerball jackpot keeps getting bigger as it now stands at $386 million for Wednesday’s drawing.

A winner tonight could claim the jackpot as a $386 million annuity or $185.8 million in cash.

A Greenville man stopped by lottery headquarters Tuesday to claim a $100,000 prize that he won in Monday’s Powerball drawing. His win marked the fourth consecutive drawing where a ticket in North Carolina matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win at least $50,000.

Powerball players nationally won prizes of $2 million, $1 million, and four others also won $100,000 in Monday’s drawing.

“We love seeing North Carolinians win big,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, “and it was fun seeing a $100,000 prize won on Monday get collected on Tuesday. Let’s hope for some more big wins tonight.”

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.