PITTSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Disney is building its second residential community in the United States, and it’s happening right here in North Carolina.

On Wednesday, Storyliving by Disney announced plans for Asteria, a residential community to be established in Chatham County within the larger “master-planned” community development Chatham Park, created by Preston Development Company.

The Asteria community is in the beginning stages of planning with Walt Disney Imagineering and DMB Development. (Disney) ©Disney

“For nearly 15 years, Chatham Park has set the standard for innovative growth and thoughtful planning,” said Julian “Bubba” Rawl, who co-founded Preston Development Company with Tim Smith, in a news release. “We feel an extraordinary sense of responsibility to our residents and the broader community with this project, and we’re incredibly fortunate to work with Disney, DMB Development and homebuilders to create something truly special.”

Asteria will be Disney’s second Storyliving community. The first, Cotino, is already in development in Rancho Mirage, California, with potential buyers set for pre-sales appointments. Storyliving by Disney is exploring the possibility of more locations.

“The announcement of the Asteria community builds upon strong initial interest for our first Storyliving by Disney community in California and will expand Disney-branded communities to the East Coast,” said Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses, in a news release. “Our team has been working closely with Disney Imagineers to develop a unique vision for this project inspired by Walt Disney’s innate curiosity and North Carolina’s spirit of discovery.”

Asteria will stretch across 1,500 acres in Pittsboro and include more than 4,000 residential units. The company says the homes will come in “a range of home styles,” built for single families, multiple families or adults over 55.

Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community recently announced in North Carolina. (Disney) ©Disney

Green space will be one of the community’s focuses with Asteria set to feature “a mix of community amenities designed to showcase the area’s surrounding natural beauty.” Developers are planning to create acres of parks and miles of walking and biking trails.

The community will also include a wellness and recreation center, restaurant, sport courts, swimming pools, community garden and outdoor space for lawn games and events.

Making the community uniquely Disney, Storyliving by Disney plans to offer “enrichment programming” rooted in the brand’s world of entertainment. Some early concepts under consideration include storytelling dinners inspired by Disney tales, lessons with Disney artists and family fun days with Disney-themed activities.

To craft the concept, the Walt Disney Imagineering team visited and immersed themselves in the region and conducted research into the region’s history. Storyliving by Disney says this concept, described as “a place for exploring and learning,” was in part inspired by Triangle-area universities.

According to Walt Disney Imagineering Site Portfolio Executive Shawn Montague, the name pays home to the aster flower which is native to North Carolina.

“The flower is also a namesake of the Greek goddess Asteria whose tears of stardust fell to the Earth and sprouted the first aster flowers,” Montague said in a news release. “We thought it was a beautiful way to honor North Carolina’s natural beauty from the Earth to the sky, in our campus of discovery.”

Walt Disney Imagineering and DMB Development are still in the early stages of developing this community with home sales expected to begin by 2027.