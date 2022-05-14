CARY, N.C — The Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year will be announced Friday during a luncheon at The Umstead Hotel in Cary.

This year, with support from Equitable Advisors and PBS North Carolina, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The ceremony will start at 12:30 p.m., with the livestream scheduled to begin a few minutes before.

The actual announcement is expected to take place between 1:45 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The North Carolina Principal of the Year will spend the next school year traveling the state as an ambassador for the profession as supported by Wells Fargo and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

This year’s Wells Fargo Principal of the Year receives $3,000 for personal use and $3,000 for his or her school. The winner and a guest or two educators of his or her choosing, also receive professional development by attending the Global Education Symposium in Boston in 2022, thanks to Education First, an engraved vase, a custom-made NC Principal of the Year signet ring from Jostens, and resources to help combat child hunger from No Kid Hungry NC.

The regional finalists for the 2022 award are: