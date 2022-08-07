CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A soccer coach at West Charlotte High School has been recently let go from his position, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed with Queen City News.

CMS said on Friday, Aug. 5, that former teacher and coach Ryan Copeland is no longer with the school system.

A Title IX report was filed after school administrators were notified about ‘an incident,’ CMS said.

Title IX procedures were followed, school officials said.

What is Title IX?