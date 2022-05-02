PISGAH FOREST, NC – Firefighters on Monday expected to complete containment on the Barnett Branch Fire on the Pisgah National Forest off the Blue Ridge Parkway near the Pisgah Inn.

All roads closed due to fire activity have reopened but trail closures are still in effect for Barnett Branch Trail #618 above Yellow Gap Road, Buck Springs Trail #104, and Mountains to Sea Trail from Hwy 276 north to the Pisgah Inn.

The investigation into the cause of the 370-acre fire is ongoing but is suspected to be an abandoned campfire. Anyone causing such a fire, whether through negligence or carelessness, can be held liable for damages.

Over the next few days, firefighters will be patrolling and mopping up hotspots near containment lines to reduce the likelihood of the fire spreading outside of the containment area. Some smoke and burning of heavy materials is expected to continue until the fire area receives significant rainfall.

Firefighters will also be repairing a footbridge that was damaged by the fire on the Barnett Branch Trail and mitigating hazards along the closed trails so they can be reopened.

While enjoying the outdoors with a campfire is a wonderful experience, it is also a great responsibility. When building a campfire, choose a spot that is protected from wind gusts and clear away flammable materials. Keep campfires small and have water ready in case the fire escapes. Never leave the fire unattended. Extinguish the fire completely before leaving the area. Drown the embers, stir, and feel for heat; it should be cold to the touch. For more campfire safety tips, check out smokeybear.com.