Western NC sheriff: 3-year-old shot Christmas Day has died

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl flown to a western North Carolina hospital on Christmas Day for treatment of what officials described as an “accidental self-inflicted shooting” has died, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Aylee Gordon died late Tuesday at Mission Hospital in Asheville, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said previously that a 911 caller reported Saturday that a child “had gained access to a firearm and had accidentally been shot.”

An investigation is ongoing. Charges, if any, would be initiated at the discretion of the State Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney Andrew Murray’s office once the investigation is complete, Wednesday’s release said.

The father of the child is a retired captain at the sheriff’s office, serving under a previous administration, sheriff’s spokesperson Johnny Duncan wrote in an email.