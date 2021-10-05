What are the new foods at the 2021 NC State Fair?

Some of the new foods available at this year’s fair (Photo Credit: NC State Fair)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you like seafood, cheese, and deep-fried foods, you’re in luck this year.

Cornbread & Chili Funnel Cake



The North Carolina State Fair released its list of 25 new foods for this year’s fair.

If you love BBQ you’re in for a treat with Fatboys BBQ’s Carolina cowboy roll that includes brisket, mac-n-cheese, special spices rolled into an eggroll, and deep-fried.

To check out the full list, click here.

Some of the foods that will grab everyone’s attention? How about a shrimp alfredo stuffed turkey leg.

Shrimp alfredo stuffed turkey leg (N.C. State Fair)

It’s a giant smoked turkey leg stuffed with Cajun shrimp and alfredo sauce.

Or the “Que & Grits,” a scoop of chicken BBQ in a bowl of cheese grits top with more cheese and fried chicken skin.

There is also “Cornbread & Chilli funnel Cake,” a Cornbread funnel cake topped with chili and shredded cheese.

The 2021 North Carolina State Fair runs from Oct.14-24. Click here for more information on this year’s fair.