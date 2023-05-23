GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s almost summertime and the beaches are beckoning.

BetCarolina set up a list of NC’s most popular beaches for 2023 using Google Trends. The list includes the top ten beaches in NC that have had the most interest on Google in the past 90 days.

The most searched for beach in NC in the past 90 days has been Nags Head in Dare County. Nags Head might see a surge of visitors this summer. The least popular beach is Kitty Hawk, also in Dare County.

Regardless of which beach is garnering the most interest, people will be flocking to all of them as the temperatures rise.