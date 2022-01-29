What did Clay Aiken leave in his Raleigh middle school’s time capsule?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Leesville Middle School on Friday opened up a time capsule that the school’s first class put together 30 years ago.

The opening brought back alumni and former teachers to the school on Friday.

Sixteen items were left by the school’s inaugural class in 1992. The box of nostalgia contained items expected from a middle school’s capsule, such as a yearbook, photos and predictions for the future.

Of the items left for the people of the future, four were donated by Clayton Grissom, who is better known now as Clay Aiken.

A Leesville Middle School T-Shirt and Duckhead brand short were left by Clay Aiken for his middle school’s time capsule

Aiken is known for his previous run on American Idol and his current run for North Carolina’s new 6th Congressional District, which represents Durham and Orange counties, as well as a small section of western Wake County.

Aiken left a student directory, a Leesville t-shirt, a VHS tape of a show choir, Duckhead brand shorts.

Aiken’s former yearbook advisor was present and said Aiken played a big part in coming up with organizing the capsule.

Mickie Shipley came back to her alma mater to see the capsule opening with her former classmates. Her husband is a former student here and her son is a current student.

“It was so much fun seeing the Duckhead shorts which were a big thing when we were kids. That kind of brand, I don’t even think they make that anymore. To get up there and see all the pictures and see the pictures when the school was being built, that was a lot of fun,” Shipley said.