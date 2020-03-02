What to know ahead of Super Tuesday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WRIC/WAVY/WNCT) North Carolina is among 14 states gearing up for Super Tuesday — the most important day on the Democratic primary calendar.

When is Super Tuesday?

Super Tuesday is on March 3. Registered voters in 14 states across the nation will vote for the Democratic presidential nominee.

Voters should note that the presidential candidates who dropped out will still appear on the ballot.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Monday afternoon that she was ending her campaign and planned to endorse Joe Biden. And on Sunday, former Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg announced he was dropping his historic campaign for the White House. Billionaire Tom Steyer bowed out Saturday.

Can I vote?

To vote on Super Tuesday, you must be a citizen of the United States and at least 18 years old, live in one of the participating states and be registered to vote.

North Carolina state law provides for semi-closed primaries, meaning that a voter generally must be registered as a party member in order to participate in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters may request a Democratic, Libertarian or Republican ballot, or a nonpartisan ballot, if available.

What do I take to the polls?

In North Carolina, voters are not required to show a photo ID for the March 3 primary, following a Dec. 31 federal court order.

When do the polls close?

In North Carolina, polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. To find your polling location, click here.