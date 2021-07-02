What’s in the US infrastructure plan for the Carolinas?

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A show of bipartisan support to a key infrastructure bill happened on Capitol Hill Thursday afternoon.

Legislation passed the US House that would set aside a large sum of money for federal and local projects.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told FOX 46 that of the $760 billion written into this bill, millions would come to North and South Carolina. The secretary said a good portion of the local funding would help improve bridges and roads.

“North Carolina has over 1,400 bridges and thousands of miles of highway that are in poor condition and unfortunately that’s the case across the country. Every state we see we’ve allowed our infrastructure to fall into a state of disrepair that’s not worthy of the greatest country in the world.”

More than $15 million more is earmarked for improvements at Charlotte-Douglas, slating the airport for expansion that could put the airport in line with the traffic we see in Atlanta.

“I’m thrilled to announce today that $17.4 million are going to the Charlotte Airport as part of our airport improvement program — to support the critically important work being done at the airport. Upgrades that need to be achieved in order to thrive through the very important airport that I use myself quite often,” said Buttigeig.

Other parts of our infrastructure seeing help:

Water Pipelines

Oil Pipelines

Railroads

Public Transit

The bill moves on to the Senate.