RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University’s rare titan arum, also known as the corpse flower, is officially blooming and releasing quite the stench.

The flower, named Wolfgang, bloomed early Wednesday morning at NC State’s JC Raulston Arboretum.

It stands 74 inches tall, which is just over six feet.

“The flower is impressive. It’s very big,” said 12-year-old Austin Skedsvold, who visited the flower Wednesday with his Junior Master Gardener group from Lenoir County.

Skedsvold, who gardens with his family and plans to be a rancher in the future, is no stranger to gardening – and this is something even he hasn’t seen before.

“I think it’s a very beautiful, unique flower,” said 11-year-old Lily Pileggi, who is also part of the group.

Mike Maier, who lives in southern Wake County, said he visits the arboretum several times a month to take pictures of flowers because it’s his happy place.

He was excited to visit the day of the corpse flower bloom.

“I have the time to come down here and enjoy it, and see what the stink is all about,” he joked.

Diane Mays with NC State started growing this corpse flower six years ago.

“It is endangered,” she explained. “It is from Sumatra, Indonesia, and I’ve recently heard that there’s only about 1,000 that are left in nature.”

Mays said it takes seven to ten years for the corpse flower to bloom for the first time.

“After that as long as the corm is getting enough energy, then it will bloom anywhere from two to five years after that,” she said.

The big question is – why the bad stench?

“It’s like rotting meat to attract the flies and the beetles that are in the rainforest,” said Mark Weathington, Director of the JC Raulston Arboretum. “And so that’s why the spathe around it is maroon-colored… because it looks like bloody meat that flies and beetles and other things could be attracted to.”

Skedsvold said don’t let the smell deter you from seeing this rare plant.

“It just kind of smells like pig manure. It’s not that bad,” he said.

NC State has four corpse flowers in different stages of their cycle, and they’re only available to the public when they bloom.

“There’s a good chance that you won’t have another chance to see one of these things unless you’re in the right place at the right time,” Weathington said.

If you want to see the corpse flower and snap a picture, you’re going to want to hurry up.

Experts told CBS 17 it’ll only be in full bloom until Thursday afternoon.

Click here to see what it looks like right now through NC State’s livestream.