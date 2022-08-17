RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now that the Inflation Reduction Act has been signed into law, many people in North Carolina will get financial help when it comes to health care. The vote was strictly along party lines, but the bottom line is more than 64 million Americans will benefit from the changes to Medicare.

Remember though, nothing happens overnight.

“This is going to play out over a series of years, this isn’t something that we can turn around and just start tomorrow—it takes some work to get implemented,” said Melissa Burroughs, associate director of strategic partnerships at Families USA.

Medicare will now be able to negotiate with drug companies. But how long do you have to wait?

For those on Medicare part d, prices on 10 different drugs go into effect in 2026. That number is set to jump to 15 drugs in 2027. In the year 2028, Medicare part b will be phased into the mix and in 2029, the total will jump again to 20 drugs.

“This is a huge step forward to make sure that prescription drugs [are] affordable in this country especially for people who are rely on Medicare for their health insurance, and for over 2 million North Carolinians who rely on Medicare for their health insurance that’s a really big deal,” said Burroughs.

More changes on the way for those with Medicare part d include an elimination of the five percent co-insurance for catastrophic coverage will go away in 2024. That same year, the limit on increases to your premium will phase in as well.

The $35 cap on insulin wills tart in 2023 and the $2,000 out-of-pocket cap for prescriptions will start in 2025.

Burroughs hopes that means that seniors can spend some of that money they will save on lifestyle choices to stay healthy.

“You shouldn’t have to be choosing between life saving medications and buying healthy food or your Y membership or your rent, having stable housing,” she said. “All of those things effect your health and so by not having to make those tradeoffs this goes a lot further than prescription drugs.”