Where did we all come from? What North Carolina’s immigrant population looked like in 1900

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Since the first successful English colony settled in Jamestown in 1607, flows of immigrants have arrived on American shores seeking a new life.

From Irish immigrants fleeing famine to Chinese immigrants settling in California during the Gold Rush, more than 86 million people legally immigrated to the United States between 1783 and 2019.

There have been four major waves of immigration to the U.S., beginning with settlers from northern and western Europe seeking land on the frontier from 1820 to 1880. The immigrants counted in the 1900 Census hailed primarily from southern and eastern Europe, drawn by the call of industrialization in America. At the advent of the era of world wars, there was a dearth of immigration, but after 1965, individuals from Asia and Latin America began to move to the U.S. in droves.

Though the national immigrant population today and in 1900 is comparable by percentage, hovering around 14% of the overall U.S. population, the raw population tells a different story. Today, the U.S. is home to 44.7 million immigrants, whereas that number was just shy of 10.5 million at the time of the 1900 Census. Stacker compiled a list of the largest sources of immigrants in North Carolina in 1900 by transcribing a previously untranscribed dataset from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by total residents who were born in that country.

Immigration to the U.S. was handled at the state level prior to 1890, with each state government designating its own processes and checkpoints. New York originally used Castle Garden (now Castle Clinton) as its immigration processing hub, but within a few decades realized that a massive influx of immigrants necessitated a larger venue. Ellis Island opened on Jan. 1, 1892, to the first of more than 12 million individuals who entered the U.S. through its doors.

Keep reading to find out more about the historical immigrant community in your home state or explore the data on your own on our site, GitHub, or data.world.

1 / 40Lewis W. Hine // Getty Images

#1. Germany

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 1,101

– Percent of foreign born residents: 24.51%

– Percent of total state population: 0.06%

National

– Number of residents: 2,669,164

– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.52%

– #1 most common country of origin

2 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images

#2. England

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 904

– Percent of foreign born residents: 20.12%

– Percent of total state population: 0.05%

National

– Number of residents: 843,491

– Percent of foreign born residents: 8.06%

– #4 most common country of origin

3 / 40FPG // Getty Images

#3. Ireland

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 871

– Percent of foreign born residents: 19.39%

– Percent of total state population: 0.05%

National

– Number of residents: 1,619,409

– Percent of foreign born residents: 15.48%

– #2 most common country of origin

4 / 40Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#4. Canada

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 480

– Percent of foreign born residents: 10.69%

– Percent of total state population: 0.03%

National

– Number of residents: 1,183,225

– Percent of foreign born residents: 11.31%

– #3 most common country of origin

5 / 40Hulton Archive // Getty Images

#5. Scotland

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 320

– Percent of foreign born residents: 7.12%

– Percent of total state population: 0.02%

National

– Number of residents: 234,699

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.24%

– #11 most common country of origin

You may also like: Most diverse counties in North Carolina

6 / 40Samuel Hopwood // Getty Images

#6. Russia

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 253

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.63%

– Percent of total state population: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 424,372

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.06%

– #7 most common country of origin

7 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images

#7. Italy

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 201

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.47%

– Percent of total state population: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 484,703

– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.63%

– #6 most common country of origin

8 / 40Print Collector // Getty Images

#8. Asia (except China, Japan, and India)

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 110

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.45%

– Percent of total state population: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 11,928

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%

– #27 most common country of origin

9 / 40Universal History Archive // Getty Images

#9. France

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 95

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.11%

– Percent of total state population: 0.01%

National

– Number of residents: 104,534

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%

– #18 most common country of origin

10 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images

#10. Denmark

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 86

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.91%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 154,616

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.48%

– #13 most common country of origin

11 / 40UniversalImagesGroup // Getty Images

#11. Switzerland

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 77

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.71%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 115,959

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.11%

– #15 most common country of origin

12 / 40Minnesota Historical Society // Getty Images

#12. Sweden

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 68

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.51%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 574,625

– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.49%

– #5 most common country of origin

13 / 40Minnesota Historical Society // Getty Images

#13. Poland

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 45

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 383,595

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.67%

– #8 most common country of origin

14 / 40FPG // Getty Images

#14. China

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 44

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.98%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 106,659

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.02%

– #16 most common country of origin

15 / 40Universal History Archive // Getty Images

#15. West Indies (except Cuba and Puerto Rico)

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 28

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.62%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 14,468

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%

– #26 most common country of origin

You may also like: Counties most concerned about climate change in North Carolina

16 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images

#16. Austria

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 28

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.62%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 276,702

– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.65%

– #10 most common country of origin

17 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images

#17. Africa

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 23

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.51%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 2,577

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– #40 most common country of origin

18 / 40Buyenlarge // Getty Images

#18. Norway

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 21

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.47%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 338,426

– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.24%

– #9 most common country of origin

19 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images

#19. Wales

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 20

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.45%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 93,744

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.90%

– #20 most common country of origin

20 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images

#20. Europe (not otherwise specified)

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 20

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.45%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 2,272

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– #41 most common country of origin

21 / 40Universal History Archive // Getty Images

#21. Holland

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 17

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.38%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 105,098

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%

– #17 most common country of origin

22 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images

#22. Turkey

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 16

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.36%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 9,949

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%

– #30 most common country of origin

23 / 40FPG // Getty Images

#23. Belgium

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 16

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.36%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 29,848

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.29%

– #24 most common country of origin

24 / 40Interim Archives // Getty Images

#24. Greece

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 14

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.31%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 8,655

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%

– #31 most common country of origin

25 / 40Lewis W. Hine // Getty Images

#25. Born at Sea

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 12

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.27%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 8,310

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%

– #32 most common country of origin

26 / 40ullstein bild Dtl. // Getty Images

#26. South America

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 12

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.27%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 4,814

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%

– #35 most common country of origin

27 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images

#27. Other Countries

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 9

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.20%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 2,587

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– #39 most common country of origin

28 / 40Hulton Deutsch // Getty Images

#28. Cuba

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 9

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.20%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 11,159

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%

– #28 most common country of origin

29 / 40David RUBINGER // Getty Images

#29. Portugal

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 8

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.18%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 37,144

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.36%

– #23 most common country of origin

30 / 40ullstein bild Dtl. // Getty Images

#30. Pacific Islands (except Phillipine Islands)

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 8

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.18%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 2,659

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%

– #38 most common country of origin

31 / 40Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images

#31. Hungary

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 8

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.18%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 145,815

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.39%

– #14 most common country of origin

32 / 40Keystone-France // Getty Images

#32. Finland

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 8

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.18%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 63,440

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.61%

– #22 most common country of origin

33 / 40FPG // Getty Images

#33. Bohemia

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 8

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.18%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 156,999

– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.50%

– #12 most common country of origin

34 / 40Universal History Archive // Getty Images

#34. Australia

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 7

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.16%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 7,041

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%

– #34 most common country of origin

35 / 40ullstein bild // Getty Images

#35. Spain

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 6

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.13%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 7,284

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%

– #33 most common country of origin

36 / 40David RUBINGER // Getty Images

#36. Romania

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 6

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.13%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 15,043

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%

– #25 most common country of origin

37 / 40Alexander Alland, Jr. // Getty Images

#37. Mexico

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 4

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.09%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 103,445

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.99%

– #19 most common country of origin

38 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images

#38. Central America

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 2

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 3,911

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%

– #36 most common country of origin

39 / 40Historical // Getty Images

#39. Japan

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 1

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 81,590

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.78%

– #21 most common country of origin

40 / 40Historical // Getty Images

#40. Atlantic Islands

North Carolina

– Number of residents: 1

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%

– Percent of total state population: 0.00%

National

– Number of residents: 10,955

– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%

– #29 most common country of origin