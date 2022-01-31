Where did we all come from? What North Carolina’s immigrant population looked like in 1900

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Since the first successful English colony settled in Jamestown in 1607, flows of immigrants have arrived on American shores seeking a new life.
From Irish immigrants fleeing famine to Chinese immigrants settling in California during the Gold Rush, more than 86 million people legally immigrated to the United States between 1783 and 2019.
There have been four major waves of immigration to the U.S., beginning with settlers from northern and western Europe seeking land on the frontier from 1820 to 1880. The immigrants counted in the 1900 Census hailed primarily from southern and eastern Europe, drawn by the call of industrialization in America. At the advent of the era of world wars, there was a dearth of immigration, but after 1965, individuals from Asia and Latin America began to move to the U.S. in droves.
Though the national immigrant population today and in 1900 is comparable by percentage, hovering around 14% of the overall U.S. population, the raw population tells a different story. Today, the U.S. is home to 44.7 million immigrants, whereas that number was just shy of 10.5 million at the time of the 1900 Census. Stacker compiled a list of the largest sources of immigrants in North Carolina in 1900 by transcribing a previously untranscribed dataset from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by total residents who were born in that country.
Immigration to the U.S. was handled at the state level prior to 1890, with each state government designating its own processes and checkpoints. New York originally used Castle Garden (now Castle Clinton) as its immigration processing hub, but within a few decades realized that a massive influx of immigrants necessitated a larger venue. Ellis Island opened on Jan. 1, 1892, to the first of more than 12 million individuals who entered the U.S. through its doors.
Keep reading to find out more about the historical immigrant community in your home state or explore the data on your own on our site, GitHub, or data.world.
1 / 40Lewis W. Hine // Getty Images
#1. Germany
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 1,101
– Percent of foreign born residents: 24.51%
– Percent of total state population: 0.06%
National
– Number of residents: 2,669,164
– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.52%
– #1 most common country of origin
2 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#2. England
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 904
– Percent of foreign born residents: 20.12%
– Percent of total state population: 0.05%
National
– Number of residents: 843,491
– Percent of foreign born residents: 8.06%
– #4 most common country of origin
3 / 40FPG // Getty Images
#3. Ireland
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 871
– Percent of foreign born residents: 19.39%
– Percent of total state population: 0.05%
National
– Number of residents: 1,619,409
– Percent of foreign born residents: 15.48%
– #2 most common country of origin
4 / 40Hulton Archive // Getty Images
#4. Canada
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 480
– Percent of foreign born residents: 10.69%
– Percent of total state population: 0.03%
National
– Number of residents: 1,183,225
– Percent of foreign born residents: 11.31%
– #3 most common country of origin
5 / 40Hulton Archive // Getty Images
#5. Scotland
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 320
– Percent of foreign born residents: 7.12%
– Percent of total state population: 0.02%
National
– Number of residents: 234,699
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.24%
– #11 most common country of origin
6 / 40Samuel Hopwood // Getty Images
#6. Russia
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 253
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.63%
– Percent of total state population: 0.01%
National
– Number of residents: 424,372
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.06%
– #7 most common country of origin
7 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#7. Italy
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 201
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.47%
– Percent of total state population: 0.01%
National
– Number of residents: 484,703
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.63%
– #6 most common country of origin
8 / 40Print Collector // Getty Images
#8. Asia (except China, Japan, and India)
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 110
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.45%
– Percent of total state population: 0.01%
National
– Number of residents: 11,928
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%
– #27 most common country of origin
9 / 40Universal History Archive // Getty Images
#9. France
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 95
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.11%
– Percent of total state population: 0.01%
National
– Number of residents: 104,534
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%
– #18 most common country of origin
10 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#10. Denmark
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 86
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.91%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 154,616
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.48%
– #13 most common country of origin
11 / 40UniversalImagesGroup // Getty Images
#11. Switzerland
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 77
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.71%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 115,959
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.11%
– #15 most common country of origin
12 / 40Minnesota Historical Society // Getty Images
#12. Sweden
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 68
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.51%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 574,625
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.49%
– #5 most common country of origin
13 / 40Minnesota Historical Society // Getty Images
#13. Poland
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 45
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 383,595
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.67%
– #8 most common country of origin
14 / 40FPG // Getty Images
#14. China
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 44
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.98%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 106,659
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.02%
– #16 most common country of origin
15 / 40Universal History Archive // Getty Images
#15. West Indies (except Cuba and Puerto Rico)
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 28
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.62%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 14,468
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%
– #26 most common country of origin
16 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#16. Austria
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 28
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.62%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 276,702
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.65%
– #10 most common country of origin
17 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#17. Africa
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 23
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.51%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 2,577
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #40 most common country of origin
18 / 40Buyenlarge // Getty Images
#18. Norway
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 21
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.47%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 338,426
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.24%
– #9 most common country of origin
19 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#19. Wales
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 20
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.45%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 93,744
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.90%
– #20 most common country of origin
20 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#20. Europe (not otherwise specified)
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 20
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.45%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 2,272
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #41 most common country of origin
21 / 40Universal History Archive // Getty Images
#21. Holland
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 17
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.38%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 105,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.00%
– #17 most common country of origin
22 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#22. Turkey
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 16
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.36%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 9,949
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%
– #30 most common country of origin
23 / 40FPG // Getty Images
#23. Belgium
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 16
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.36%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 29,848
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.29%
– #24 most common country of origin
24 / 40Interim Archives // Getty Images
#24. Greece
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 14
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.31%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 8,655
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%
– #31 most common country of origin
25 / 40Lewis W. Hine // Getty Images
#25. Born at Sea
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 12
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.27%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 8,310
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.08%
– #32 most common country of origin
26 / 40ullstein bild Dtl. // Getty Images
#26. South America
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 12
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.27%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 4,814
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.05%
– #35 most common country of origin
27 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#27. Other Countries
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 9
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.20%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 2,587
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– #39 most common country of origin
28 / 40Hulton Deutsch // Getty Images
#28. Cuba
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 9
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.20%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 11,159
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.11%
– #28 most common country of origin
29 / 40David RUBINGER // Getty Images
#29. Portugal
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 8
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.18%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 37,144
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.36%
– #23 most common country of origin
30 / 40ullstein bild Dtl. // Getty Images
#30. Pacific Islands (except Phillipine Islands)
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 8
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.18%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 2,659
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.03%
– #38 most common country of origin
31 / 40Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
#31. Hungary
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 8
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.18%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 145,815
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.39%
– #14 most common country of origin
32 / 40Keystone-France // Getty Images
#32. Finland
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 8
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.18%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 63,440
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.61%
– #22 most common country of origin
33 / 40FPG // Getty Images
#33. Bohemia
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 8
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.18%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 156,999
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.50%
– #12 most common country of origin
34 / 40Universal History Archive // Getty Images
#34. Australia
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 7
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.16%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 7,041
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%
– #34 most common country of origin
35 / 40ullstein bild // Getty Images
#35. Spain
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 6
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.13%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 7,284
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.07%
– #33 most common country of origin
36 / 40David RUBINGER // Getty Images
#36. Romania
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 6
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.13%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 15,043
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.14%
– #25 most common country of origin
37 / 40Alexander Alland, Jr. // Getty Images
#37. Mexico
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 4
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.09%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 103,445
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.99%
– #19 most common country of origin
38 / 40Bettmann // Getty Images
#38. Central America
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 2
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 3,911
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.04%
– #36 most common country of origin
39 / 40Historical // Getty Images
#39. Japan
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 1
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 81,590
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.78%
– #21 most common country of origin
40 / 40Historical // Getty Images
#40. Atlantic Islands
North Carolina
– Number of residents: 1
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.02%
– Percent of total state population: 0.00%
National
– Number of residents: 10,955
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.10%
– #29 most common country of origin