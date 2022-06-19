GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The Department of Homeland Security announced on May 9 that roughly 6,000 Ukrainian refugees were approved for temporary entry into the U.S. as part of a program designed to fast-track the admission of 100,000 people displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. While similar expedited processes have been used in the past, refugee admissions to the U.S. are typically lower and slower.

The U.S. passed the Refugee Act of 1980 to accommodate hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese and Cambodians fleeing their homes in the aftermath of the Vietnam War. The act pledges to respond to the urgent needs of people around the world who are subject to persecution or have a well-founded fear of persecution often on the basis of race, religion, nationality, social affiliation, or political opinion in their home countries.

Historically, the U.S. has resettled more refugees than any other country. However, despite a decade-long increase in the number of refugees around the world, America’s response to these urgent needs in recent years has been hindered by politics.

In 2021, just 11,411 refugees, mostly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Syria, Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Burma, were admitted to the U.S. under a ceiling of 62,500—the lowest number since the Refugee Act of 1980 was enacted.

Since 2017, refugee resettlement capacity in the U.S. has been reduced by 38%. The country’s resettlement rate dropped 86% in roughly that same period.

In addition to policies that have gutted government agencies responsible for resettlement and created processing roadblocks for applicants—it takes an average of two years to vet refugees for resettlement in the U.S.—fewer refugees in the last five years has resulted in less funding for the programs that still exist. More than 130 resettlement sites around the country have closed due to a lack of funding.

Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in North Carolina in April 2022.

April refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in April

North Carolina

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 23

#2. Syria: 21

#3. Burma: 11

#4. Sudan: 11

#5. Ukraine: 5

#6. Colombia: 4

#7. Rwanda: 3

#8. El Salvador: 2

#9. Central African Republic: 1

National

#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 551

#2. Syria: 539

#3. Burma: 226

#4. Afghanistan: 151

#5. Ukraine: 105

States that accepted the most refugees in April

#1. California: 160

#2. Texas: 143

#3. Michigan: 129

#4. New York: 108

#5. Kentucky: 105

Read on to see the countries that North Carolina has accepted the most refugees from since October

1 / 20Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Syria

Refugees that arrived from Syria since October

North Carolina: 121

National: 2,511

Top states

#1. California: 274

#2. Michigan: 263

#3. Pennsylvania: 182

#4. New York: 179

#5. Florida: 150

2 / 20Issa Kashala // Shutterstock

#2. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October

North Carolina: 115

National: 2,528

Top states

#1. Kentucky: 304

#2. Texas: 243

#3. Michigan: 152

#4. Arizona: 147

#5. Ohio: 128

3 / 20Christopher Michel // Flickr

#3. Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October

North Carolina: 91

National: 1,170

Top states

#1. Texas: 100

#2. North Carolina: 91

#3. New York: 65

#4. Idaho: 57

#5. Illinois: 56

4 / 20Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#4. Burma

Refugees that arrived from Burma since October

North Carolina: 58

National: 928

Top states

#1. New York: 133

#2. Wisconsin: 121

#3. Texas: 90

#4. Indiana: 59

#5. North Carolina: 58

5 / 20Unsplash

#5. Ukraine

Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October

North Carolina: 26

National: 809

Top states

#1. Washington: 243

#2. California: 159

#3. Pennsylvania: 50

#4. Missouri: 42

#5. Ohio: 38

6 / 20JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#6. El Salvador

Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October

North Carolina: 18

National: 284

Top states

#1. California: 69

#2. Maryland: 34

#3. Virginia: 25

#4. New York: 19

#5. Texas: 18

7 / 20Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#7. Honduras

Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October

North Carolina: 17

National: 249

Top states

#1. Florida: 26

#2. Texas: 25

#3. Massachusetts: 24

#4. Virginia: 20

#5. North Carolina: 17

8 / 20Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#8. Guatemala

Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October

North Carolina: 14

National: 489

Top states

#1. California: 106

#2. Texas: 60

#3. New Jersey: 49

#4. Georgia: 30

#5. Arizona: 23

9 / 20Damiano Luchetti // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Central African Republic

Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October

North Carolina: 10

National: 41

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 10

#2. Arizona: 9

#3. Utah: 8

#4. Georgia: 7

#5. California: 5

10 / 20D Chol // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Republic of South Sudan

Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October

North Carolina: 10

National: 216

Top states

#1. Arizona: 41

#2. Maryland: 24

#3. Utah: 20

#4. Texas: 19

#5. Missouri: 19

11 / 20Serghei Starus // Shutterstock

#11. Moldova

Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October

North Carolina: 9

National: 130

Top states

#1. California: 43

#2. Washington: 30

#3. Florida: 12

#4. North Carolina: 9

#5. South Carolina: 6

12 / 20USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#12. Iraq

Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October

North Carolina: 8

National: 235

Top states

#1. California: 36

#2. Michigan: 36

#3. Pennsylvania: 19

#4. Texas: 17

#5. Ohio: 16

13 / 20Michal Knitl // Shutterstock

#13. Afghanistan

Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October

North Carolina: 5

National: 313

Top states

#1. Colorado: 39

#2. California: 38

#3. Virginia: 36

#4. Washington: 26

#5. Texas: 25

14 / 20CIAT // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Rwanda

Refugees that arrived from Rwanda since October

North Carolina: 4

National: 66

Top states

#1. Texas: 18

#2. Idaho: 11

#3. Kentucky: 8

#4. Oregon: 7

#5. New York: 6

15 / 20MDOGAN // Shutterstock

#15. Somalia

Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October

North Carolina: 4

National: 219

Top states

#1. Minnesota: 62

#2. Ohio: 19

#3. Washington: 19

#4. Kentucky: 14

#5. New York: 13

16 / 20Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#16. Colombia

Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October

North Carolina: 4

National: 41

Top states

#1. California: 7

#2. Virginia: 7

#3. Tennessee: 7

#4. New Jersey: 6

#5. Washington: 6

17 / 20Vannrith Va // Unsplash

#17. Cambodia

Refugees that arrived from Cambodia since October

North Carolina: 4

National: 24

Top states

#1. Rhode Island: 9

#2. Texas: 7

#3. North Carolina: 4

#4. New Mexico: 3

#5. Georgia: 1

18 / 20Jontycrane // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Uganda

Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October

North Carolina: 2

National: 53

Top states

#1. California: 7

#2. Tennessee: 7

#3. Georgia: 6

#4. Texas: 5

#5. Colorado: 4

19 / 20Creativa Images // Shutterstock

#19. Indonesia

Refugees that arrived from Indonesia since October

North Carolina: 1

National: 1

Top states

#1. North Carolina: 1

20 / 20Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Iran

Refugees that arrived from Iran since October

North Carolina: 1

National: 111

Top states

#1. California: 27

#2. Georgia: 16

#3. Virginia: 15

#4. Texas: 13

#5. Arizona: 5