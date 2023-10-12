(WGHP) — With the October primary in the books, North Carolina’s gaze turns to November.

On Nov. 7, voters will name their choice in hundreds of races for mayor, city council and other local governing bodies across the state.

Below is a full list of the towns and cities set to hold elections.

Across the Piedmont Triad alone, there are 52 races.

Mayor elections will take place in Bermuda Run, Biscoe, Burlington, Cooleemee, Danbury, Gibsonville, Graham, High Point, Kernersville, King, Lexington and Mebane.

Elections for town and city councils, boards of aldermen and commissioners will take place in Asheboro, Bermuda Run, Bethania, Biscoe, Burlington, Candor, Cooleemee, Danbury, Eden, Gibsonville, Graham, High Point, Kernersville, King, Lexington, Mebane, Randleman, Reidsville and Thomasville.

Asheboro City Schools, Lexington City Schools and Thomasville City Schools will hold elections for board of education members.

The Sedgefield Sanitary District will hold an election for its board of directors.

For the latest list of candidates in each race, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website.