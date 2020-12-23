Wife of Johnston County teacher, coach who died from complications of COVID-19 says she’s appreciative of the community

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County community is mourning the death of a beloved teacher and coach. John Krol died Sunday from complications of COVID-19. His wife, Lisa Krol, said she’s devastated but also grateful for the community.

“But we’re going to get through this together,” John Krol said in his welcome video to students this school year.

“We’re going to figure out how to do this. And we’re all going to be learning together,” he continued.

That support, dedication and passion are what Krol was known for at Swift Creek Middle School in Clayton. He also had a sense of humor. He taught science to 7th graders. He was also a football and baseball coach.

“Shock, I mean I never ever would have thought,” Lisa Krol, his wife said.

Lisa and their five boys are heartbroken.

She said her husband developed a temperature Tuesday. He felt tired but continued to teach online.

“It’s his calling. Like teaching, coaching. He loved what he did and he loved his school and he loved his students,” she said.

Even at the hospital, Lisa said he seemed OK. She told CBS 17 he died Sunday after experiencing a blood clot in his lung, a complication of COVID-19.

“We are just so appreciative of the community supporting us. Loving us. And that’s how we’re going to make it,” Lisa said.

According to Johnston County Public Schools dashboard, 11 students at Swift Creek are in active quarantine, four staff members.

Below is a letter that went out to those at the school:

Swift Creek Families, I regret to inform you of the passing of our beloved coach and teacher, Mr. John Krol. His family informed the school of his passing this morning. The family reports that he experienced a blood clot in his lung. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family. At this time, the family has asked for cards or notes written to his children about how Mr. Krol or Coach Krol has impacted you. Cards can be mailed to Swift Creek Middle School at 325 Norris Road, Clayton, NC 27520 (attention Krol Memorial) or dropped off after January 4th. The cards will be shared with his family as they are collected. The passing of Mr. Krol is a loss for our Swift Creek Wolf PACK and he will be greatly missed by our staff, students, and community. Crisis Counseling is available to you and your family any time, day or night, through the Hope 4 NC hotline at 1-855-587-3463 (1-855-587-FIND). Our counselors are also available for students presently, also over break, and following a return to school on January 4th. They can be reached via the following ways: Felicia Rawls (feliciarawls@johnston.k12.nc.us) or https://bit.ly/rawlscheckins Rachel Shields (rachelshields@johnston.k12.nc.us) or https://bit.ly/3bI0hlK Over the next few days, please encourage your child to express his or her feelings. If you have any concerns about your child’s reaction to this sad news, please let us know. We are a family and are here to help. Sincerely, Dr. Evans Letter from Swift Creek Middle School

Dr. Kerri Evans, principal of Swift Creek Middle School had this to say about Krol:

Mr. Krol has been serving students in Johnston County Public Schools for multiple years before coming to Swift Creek in 2017 when we opened our doors as a new school. He has been an integral part of who we are today because of his commitment and dedication to students through teaching, coaching and mentoring at Swift Creek and the greater community. The passing of Mr. Krol is a loss for our Swift Creek Wolf PACK and he will be greatly missed by our staff, students, and community. Dr. Kerri Evans, principal of Swift Creek Middle School

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.