GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An overturned commercial vehicle shut down a Gastonia road for several hours Wednesday, authorities said.

The scrap metal truck overturned on U.S. 321 between Jackson Street and West 12th Avenue. No injuries have been reported. By 9:55 a.m., officials said the road would be closed for 6-8 hours.

“It will take most of the day to get the debris cleared up and utility pole repaired,” police said.

New doorbell footage captured the moment the truck flipped over Wednesday morning.

WILD VIDEO: Doorbell footage from a Gastonia home shows an 18-wheeler lose control and flip (Video courtesy of Jenna George).



Traffic is being diverted through neighborhood streets by police officers. No word on what exactly caused the load to overturn at this time. This accident remains under investigation.