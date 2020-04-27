Wildlife Commission offers advice when seeing a snake outdoors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The weather is getting warmer and more people are starting to see snakes in their backyards, along trails, and in the woods.

However, seeing a snake outside is no cause for alarm—if you see one, don’t panic. Leave it alone and walk away.

That’s the advice biologists with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission give to the hundreds of people who call the N.C. Wildlife Helpline each year, typically in the spring, wanting to know what to do about the snake slithering in their yard.

To encourage a snake to leave your yard, Hall suggests gently spraying it with a garden hose.

This tactic can easily, and from a safe distance, entice the snake to go elsewhere.

The Commission does not send people out to trap and remove snakes; removing one snake is a short-term solution that will not prevent another one from taking its place, and in the long-term does not reduce problems. However, Hall provides a few tips that people can follow to make their backyards less hospitable to snakes.

Clean up clutter – remove hiding places like piles of rocks, wood, and other debris that attract rodents and snakes.

Keep the lawn mowed. Snakes and their rodent prey prefer tall grasses where they can hide. They’re also easier to spot in shorter grass.

Discourage snakes from entering your home by closing gaps and holes, repairing damage to siding and the foundation, and sealing openings under doors, windows, and around water pipes.

“Whatever you do, don’t try to kill a snake — the majority of bites occur when people try to kill a snake or pick it up,” said Jeff Hall, a wildlife diversity biologist with the agency. “While it can be startling to encounter a snake in your backyard, it’s important to remember that most of the snakes people see in their yards are harmless and non-venomous.” Backyard snakes are useful, providing free rodent or slug control, depending on the species.