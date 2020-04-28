Wildlife Commission warns of fishing license website scams

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is urging the public to be aware of private online websites claiming to sell North Carolina fishing licenses.

Whether it be inland or coastal fishing, licenses can only be purchased online at ncwildlife.org, by calling the Commission’s license department at 888-248-6834 or in-person through local Wildlife Service Agents.

For more information on fishing, hunting and trapping licenses, including pricing, visit ncwildlife.org/licensing.

The Commission does not contract or partner with any other online vendors to sell licenses, so any purchases made through fraudulent websites could potentially result in financial losses and compromised personal data.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the sales counter at the Wildlife Commission’s headquarters in Raleigh is closed.

The Commission’s License, Vessel Registration, and Wildlife Helpline Call Centers are open from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Monday-Friday. For the most up-to-date information on agency-related closures, cancellations and postponements visit ncwildlife.org/covid19.

The commission encourages the public to visit, ncwildlife.org, to purchase fishing, trapping, and hunting licenses and to renew a vessel registration.