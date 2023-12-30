RALEIGH, N.C. — Clinton resident Pamela Bradshaw heads to New York City today with a chance to become the second straight North Carolinian to win the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s kind of overwhelming,” she said. “Wish me luck.”

Last year, Gary Krigbaum of Spindale, represented by his daughter in New York, beat out 28 other finalists to win the $1 million prize. This year, Bradshaw’s chances are even better with only four other finalists, putting her odds at 1 in 5.

“I am just crossing my fingers,” she said. “I feel like what is meant for me will be.”

Bradshaw said she has thought about what she would do if she wins the $1 million.

“I would love to have my own house,” she said. “I have never owned my own home and I would just be thrilled.”

Bradshaw won the four-day, three-night VIP trip for two, including an exclusive New Year’s Eve gala in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, in a second-chance drawing held by the N.C. Education Lottery as part of the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion. She will take her daughter with her.

“We get to meet Ryan Seacrest. He’s kind of a big deal,” she said.

This year’s event will mark the fifth consecutive year that Powerball has held the special drawing for a $1 million prize. The drawing will occur just after midnight on ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.” The other finalists are from Rhode Island, Idaho, New York and Georgia.

“I always wanted to meet Dick Clark but I guess Ryan Seacrest will do,” she laughed.