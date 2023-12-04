RALEIGH, N.C. — On New Year’s Eve, Pamela Bradshaw of Clinton will have a chance to become the second straight North Carolinian to win the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing.

“It’s unbelievable, I’m getting so excited,” she said. “I just can’t believe this is happening to me.”

Last year, Gary Krigbaum of Spindale, represented by his daughter, beat out 28 other finalists to win the $1 million prize. This year, only four other finalists have a chance at the $1 million so Bradshaw’s odds are 1 in 5.

“I have Irish on both sides of my family,” she laughed, “so we have the luck of the Irish with us.”

Bradshaw won the four-day, three-night VIP trip for two, including an exclusive New Year’s Eve gala in Times Square on New Year’s Eve, in a second-chance drawing held by the N.C. Education Lottery as part of the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year promotion.

“I’ve never been to Times Square,” she said, “and I’ve always wanted to go.”

This year’s event will mark the fifth consecutive year that Powerball has held the special drawing for a $1 million prize. The drawing will occur just after midnight on ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024.” The other finalists are from Rhode Island, Idaho, New York and Georgia.

“I always wanted to meet Dick Clark but I guess Ryan Seacrest will do,” Bradshaw laughed.

During the holiday season, Play Smart, Gift Smart raises awareness that lottery tickets are not appropriate gifts for kids as part of a national gift responsibly campaign. Research shows that the earlier someone participates in or is exposed to gambling, the more likely they are to develop a gambling problem later in life. Check out our blog to learn more.