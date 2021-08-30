Wilmington high school student shot, 15-year-old facing charges

WILMINGTON, N.C (WNCT) — A student was shot Monday morning at New Hanover High School in Wilmington. A 15-year-old has been taken into custody and is facing charges.

In a Monday press conference by the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office, officials said Chance Deablo was taken into custody. One of the charges he is facing is attempted first-degree murder.

CBS affiliate WWAYTV3.com reported earlier Monday that law enforcement were at New Hanover High School after a report of a shooting around 11 a.m. A spokesman for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that students from New Hanover High were being transferred to Williston Middle School and Gregory Elementary.

Just before 1 p.m. Monday, officials said a search of the school was being conducted. Once the scene was secured, parents were allowed to pick up their children.

