RALEIGH, N.C. — Steven Milligan of Wilmington tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $2 million prize.

Milligan bought his lucky $2,000,000 Riches ticket from the Gas Center on Market Street in Wilmington.

When Milligan arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $100,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

The $2,000,000 Riches game debuted in May with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Two $2 million prizes and four $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $11.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in New Hanover County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.