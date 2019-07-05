WATCH: Police looking for woman who allegedly threw paint on Confederate statues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT)

Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help to identify and find a woman they say was caught on video throwing paint on Confederate statues on July 4th.

A post on the Wilmington Police Facebook page said the vandalism happened at 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, at the corner of 3rd and Market and 3rd and Dock Streets.

Surveillance cameras captured video of a woman throwing orange paint onto one Confederate statue, and, off-camera, police say she also threw paint on another Confederate statue.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Wilmington Police at 910-343-3609.