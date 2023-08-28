RALEIGH, N.C. — Lorette Holliday from Wilmington said all she has been thinking about is getting a new chair after a $5 scratch-off landed her a $200,000 prize.

“I want to get one of those La-Z-Boy chairs,” she said. “That’s the main thing I want.”

Holliday said she recently had surgery on her foot and would love a new chair to prop her feet up.

“That’s all I was thinking about on the way here,” she laughed.

Holliday bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Sam’s Superette on South 6th Street in Wilmington.

“I looked at it about four or five times to make sure it was real and not a dream,” Holliday recalled. “I couldn’t believe it.”

She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to claim her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

The Lincoln game debuted in September with six $200,000 top prizes. Since Holliday won the last top prize, the lottery will begin the process of ending the game.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $11.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in New Hanover County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.