Wilson County man snags $200,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH – Jalin Thomas of Wilson tried his luck on a CA$H PLU$ ticket and became the latest winner of a $200,000 top prize.

He purchased his winning $5 ticket from Sam’s Jiffy Mart on West Hines Street in Wilson.

Thomas claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs like CA$H PLU$ make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education.

A $15 million grant, using money raised by lottery, will help Wilson County expand the Wilson County Schools Early College of Applied Technology Academy. The expansion will involve moving the academy’s high school location from shared space in an existing high school to a new facility on the Wilson Community College campus.

For details on other ways Wilson County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.