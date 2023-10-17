WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilson County mother has been charged with murder in the death of her 5-month-old child.

Elyssa Anne Kucharski, 27, is charged with the following:

Murder,

Felonious Child Abuse, and

Concealment of a Death.

She is being held without bond in the Wilson County Jail.

Her boyfriend, 33-year-old Taylor Dale Lucas, who is not the biological father of the child, is charged with the following:

Accessory After the Fact of Murder,

Accessory After the Fact of Felonious Child Abuse, and

Concealment of a Death.

He is in jail under a $100,000 bond.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a welfare check call around 9:12 p.m. on Sept. 28 in Lucama. When they arrived, they found the infant, Ragnar Kucharski, unresponsive.

The mother and the boyfriend were arrested Monday after warrants were served on both of them.

The investigation is ongoing.