TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Officials with multiple departments responded to an incident involving inflatable rides on Saturday.

The Brevard Fire Department, along with Transylvania County EMS and Transylvania County Rescue Squad, said that they were dispatched to an Incident involving inflatable rides at the City and County Sports Complex on Ecusta Road around 4:34 p.m.

According to officials, two large inflatable rides had been lifted up by wind gusts and blown across the complex. One inflatable stopped about 150 feet from where it had been anchored while the other inflatable stopped about 450 feet away.

Officials have said that there were several people around the inflatables at the time of the incident. The exact number of individuals that were playing on each inflatable is unknown at this time.

Upon arrival, officials confirmed that four people were injured. While personnel searched through the crowd, three more people were found injured. According to officials, of the seven people treated by medical personnel at the scene, three of those patients were transported to a medical facility with non-critical injuries.

A fourth patient was transported to a medical facility as a precaution due to the mechanism of injury. Officials have said that there were reports of others that had injuries during the incident but had transported themselves to the hospital the fire department and EMS arrived on the scene.

Opening Day for Transylvania Little League, brought in nearly 1,500 people watching and playing in games before the incident happened. Officials have said there were several off-duty firefighters, paramedics, rescuers, and law enforcement officers at the fields that responded to the incident as well.

Officials were able to get the incident under control around 5:02 p.m.

Representatives from Connestee Fire and Rescue, Little River Fire and Rescue, Cedar Mountain Fire and Rescue, Rosman Fire Department, Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Brevard Police Department, and Transylvania County Emergency Management assisted with the incident.

The incident is currently being investigated by the North Carolina Department of Labor.